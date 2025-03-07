Alibaba stock surges after launch of DeepSeek rival AI model 

Jack Ma owned e-commerce company Alibaba has unvieled DeepSeek and OpenAI rival AI resaoning model.
According to CNN, Chinese tech giant unveiled its latest artificial intelligence reasoning model on Thursday, boasting that its capabilities beat those of rival models from OpenAI and startup DeepSeek.
The news prompted Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares to close 8% higher on the day and helped boost the Hang Seng’s China Enterprises Index.
The release of Alibaba’s new AI model comes a day after the launch of a “general AI agent” called Manus by another company. A video on the website dedicated to Manus says the software can carry out complex, multi-step tasks such as screening resumés and creating a website. According to Reuters, Manus is the creation of Chinese company Monica.
The video also says the AI agent is more advanced than a chatbot because it doesn’t only generate ideas but delivers tangible results, such as producing a report recommending properties to buy based on specific criteria.
Alibaba touted its new model, QwQ-32B, in an online statement as delivering “exceptional performance, almost entirely surpassing OpenAI-o1-mini and rivaling the strongest open-source reasoning model, DeepSeek-R1.” OpenAI-o1-mini is the American company’s cost-efficient reasoning model released last year.