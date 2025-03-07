Sci-Tech

Alibaba stock surges after launch of DeepSeek rival AI model

Alibaba unveils new AI model, threatening OpenAI, DeepSeek's dominance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025
Alibaba stock surges after launch of DeepSeek rival AI model
Alibaba stock surges after launch of DeepSeek rival AI model 

Jack Ma owned e-commerce company Alibaba has unvieled DeepSeek and OpenAI rival AI resaoning model.

According to CNN, Chinese tech giant unveiled its latest artificial intelligence reasoning model on Thursday, boasting that its capabilities beat those of rival models from OpenAI and startup DeepSeek.

The news prompted Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares to close 8% higher on the day and helped boost the Hang Seng’s China Enterprises Index.

The release of Alibaba’s new AI model comes a day after the launch of a “general AI agent” called Manus by another company. A video on the website dedicated to Manus says the software can carry out complex, multi-step tasks such as screening resumés and creating a website. According to Reuters, Manus is the creation of Chinese company Monica.

The video also says the AI agent is more advanced than a chatbot because it doesn’t only generate ideas but delivers tangible results, such as producing a report recommending properties to buy based on specific criteria.

Alibaba touted its new model, QwQ-32B, in an online statement as delivering “exceptional performance, almost entirely surpassing OpenAI-o1-mini and rivaling the strongest open-source reasoning model, DeepSeek-R1.” OpenAI-o1-mini is the American company’s cost-efficient reasoning model released last year.

Princess Beatrice makes first post-baby outing with husband Edoardo
Princess Beatrice makes first post-baby outing with husband Edoardo
Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name
Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name
Princess Isabella mirrors Princess Kate’s grace in striking new royal potrait
Princess Isabella mirrors Princess Kate’s grace in striking new royal potrait
Rare Pokémon-shaped Cheeto fetches nearly $90,000 at auction
Rare Pokémon-shaped Cheeto fetches nearly $90,000 at auction
NASA shuts down voyager instruments to extend spacecraft's lifespan
NASA shuts down voyager instruments to extend spacecraft's lifespan
WhatsApp’s Meta AI now lets users create unique group chat icons
WhatsApp’s Meta AI now lets users create unique group chat icons
Scientists uncover hidden body mechanism that kills deadly bacteria
Scientists uncover hidden body mechanism that kills deadly bacteria
Firefly shares major milestone of Blue Ghost's lunar mission
Firefly shares major milestone of Blue Ghost's lunar mission
Google ditches traditional search, tests AI-only version
Google ditches traditional search, tests AI-only version
Tesla UK sales rise despite backlash over Musk's political views
Tesla UK sales rise despite backlash over Musk's political views
M3 iPad Air announcement: Launch date, key features, size
M3 iPad Air announcement: Launch date, key features, size
YouTube takes firm action against gambling videos, betting sites
YouTube takes firm action against gambling videos, betting sites
NASA stranded astronauts reveal things they 'will miss most' about space
NASA stranded astronauts reveal things they 'will miss most' about space
Apple CEO Tim Cook teases new Air product with cryptic clip
Apple CEO Tim Cook teases new Air product with cryptic clip
China hails DeepSeek as 'game changer' in artificial intelligence
China hails DeepSeek as 'game changer' in artificial intelligence
Google rolls out major Gemini update for iPhone with lock screen widgets
Google rolls out major Gemini update for iPhone with lock screen widgets