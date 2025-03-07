Olympic snowboarder makes it to FBI's most wanted list

A former snowboarder took a dramatic path from Olympics to FBI's list of 10 most wanted fugitives after being accused of running a drug ring.
As reported by NBC, the transnational operation run by Canadian snowboarder Ryan Wedding has also allegedly killed four people.
The bureau shared in a press release that the network "routinely" shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Columbia through Mexico and Southern California, into Canada and across Us.
Akil Davis, the assistance director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office noted, "Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of US cities and in his native Canada."
According to the authorities, the 43-year-old, who represented Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, may be residing in Mexico and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The State Department is offering up-to $10 million reward for any information that could lead to the snowboarder's arrest and the FBI is offering an additional $50,000 for information that leads to his apprehension and extradition.
In June, Wedding and his "second-in-command," Andrew Clark, were charged for running a criminal enterprise, murder and conspiring to distribute and export cocaine.
An attempted murder charge was also added in September, which lead to Clark's arrest in October.
According to the new charges, the pair ordered two members of an Ontario family to be killed in November 2023 "in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment."
They also allegedly ordered to kill a person in May 2024 over drug debt.
If convicted, Ryan Wedding would face a mandatory minimum penalty of life for the continuing criminal enterprise charge.