Dolly Parton gives heartbreaking update to fans after husband’s tragic death 

Dolly Parton has given an update to fans following the sad demise of her husband Carl Thomas Dean, on March 3.
The 79-year-old popular musician took to her Instagram account on Thursday to pen a sentimental note for fans and friends, who sent love and support to her during this difficult phase.
“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl," Parton wrote.
She further added, "I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world of me."
Parton then went on update fans that she has accepted the heartbreaking news, penning, "He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with that."
"I will always love you," she concluded.
Parton announced the death of her beloved life partner on Instagram on Monday.
"Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82," the statement reads.
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean tied the knot back in 1966.