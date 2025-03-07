Entertainment

Dolly Parton gives heartbreaking update to fans after husband’s tragic death

Dolly Parton announced the death of her beloved life partner, Carl Thomas Dean, on March 3

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025
Dolly Parton gives heartbreaking update to fans after husband’s tragic death
Dolly Parton gives heartbreaking update to fans after husband’s tragic death 

Dolly Parton has given an update to fans following the sad demise of her husband Carl Thomas Dean, on March 3.

The 79-year-old popular musician took to her Instagram account on Thursday to pen a sentimental note for fans and friends, who sent love and support to her during this difficult phase.

“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl," Parton wrote.

She further added, "I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world of me."

Parton then went on update fans that she has accepted the heartbreaking news, penning, "He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with that."

"I will always love you," she concluded.


Parton announced the death of her beloved life partner on Instagram on Monday.

"Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82," the statement reads.

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean tied the knot back in 1966.

Tariff: How Trump's new policies actually work
Tariff: How Trump's new policies actually work
Madonna publicly supports 'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia Gascon amid tweet scandal
Madonna publicly supports 'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia Gascon amid tweet scandal
King Felipe, Queen Letizia hold memoriam for 2004 train bombing victims
King Felipe, Queen Letizia hold memoriam for 2004 train bombing victims
Justin Baldoni's father takes aim at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Justin Baldoni's father takes aim at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Lady Gaga to promote new album 'Mayhem' on 'SNL' stage
Lady Gaga to promote new album 'Mayhem' on 'SNL' stage
Madonna publicly supports 'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia Gascon amid tweet scandal
Madonna publicly supports 'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia Gascon amid tweet scandal
Justin Baldoni's father takes aim at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Justin Baldoni's father takes aim at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Selena Gomez's makeup look by fiancé Benny Blanco leaves fans in stitches
Selena Gomez's makeup look by fiancé Benny Blanco leaves fans in stitches
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces 'forced labor' charges ahead of upcoming trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces 'forced labor' charges ahead of upcoming trial
Jennifer Lopez makes feelings clear on Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner viral clip
Jennifer Lopez makes feelings clear on Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner viral clip
Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name
Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name
Noah Centineo 'The Recruit' ends as Netflix cancels it after two seasons
Noah Centineo 'The Recruit' ends as Netflix cancels it after two seasons
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True holds heartfelt wish for her parents
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True holds heartfelt wish for her parents
Ben Affleck sparks buzz with ‘giddy’ behavior around ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck sparks buzz with ‘giddy’ behavior around ex Jennifer Garner
Kanye West's ex reveals shocking reason for infamous Bianca, Kim looks
Kanye West's ex reveals shocking reason for infamous Bianca, Kim looks
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance