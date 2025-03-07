WhatsApp introduces Meta AI widget for instant access

WhatsApp is rolling out a new widget feature for accessing the Meta AI chatbot.
As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to add a Meta AI widget directly to their Home Screen.
Interestingly, the widget is adjustable in size, allowing users to expand it for more details or shrink it for a simpler appearance.
The new Meta AI widget now offers several useful shortcuts.
It includes shortcuts for opening a chat with Meta AI to ask questions and receive instant responses, sharing photos for analyzes or modification and starting a voice session for hands-free interaction.
Related: WhatsApp’s Meta AI now lets users create unique group chat icons
It is pertinent to note that this widget is only available to those who already have access to Meta AI chats on WhatsApp as AI-powered conversations are currently limited to certain countries and selected users.
This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and it will be gradually rolling out to even more users in the coming weeks.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a feature to edit sticker photos for status updates.
This feature will allow users to change the shape of sticker photos before adding them to a status update.
Related: WhatsApp develops new privacy controls for profile links