Meghan Markle’s 'With Love, Meghan' set for season 2 release on Netflix

Meghan Markle's hit Netflix series With Love, Meghan is officially returning for a second season this fall.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the exciting news that the season two of her eight-episode series is soon to return on Netflix.
In a shared post Meghan dropped a teaser of With Love Meghan along with a caption, stating, “Oh, how I love ASMR!”
She added, “If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!”
The Suits alum concluded, “Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!”
Soon after Meghan shared the news, the streaming platform, Netflix also confirmed a season 2 of With Love Meghan.
The Netflix account turned to Instagram, sharing a video from a series along with a caption, “shhh... do you hear that? WITH LOVE, MEGHAN is coming back for season 2!!!”
Notably, the Duchess of Sussex serves as both host and executive producer for With Love, Meghan.
Season 1 of the series is currently available on Netflix.
