Royal

Meghan Markle’s 'With Love, Meghan' set for season 2 release on Netflix

The Duchess of Sussex dropped a teaser of 'With Love Meghan'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025


Meghan Markle's hit Netflix series With Love, Meghan is officially returning for a second season this fall.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the exciting news that the season two of her eight-episode series is soon to return on Netflix.

In a shared post Meghan dropped a teaser of With Love Meghan along with a caption, stating, “Oh, how I love ASMR!”

Related: Meghan Markle shares new video of Archie, Lilibet after King's announcement 

She added, “If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!”


The Suits alum concluded, “Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!”

Soon after Meghan shared the news, the streaming platform, Netflix also confirmed a season 2 of With Love Meghan.

The Netflix account turned to Instagram, sharing a video from a series along with a caption, “shhh... do you hear that? WITH LOVE, MEGHAN is coming back for season 2!!!”

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex serves as both host and executive producer for With Love, Meghan.

Season 1 of the series is currently available on Netflix.

Related: Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise

Lady Gaga’s 'Mayhem' album sparks collaboration rumours with Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga’s 'Mayhem' album sparks collaboration rumours with Taylor Swift
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, time and how to watch?
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, time and how to watch?
Meghan Markle’s 'With Love, Meghan' set for season 2 release on Netflix
Meghan Markle’s 'With Love, Meghan' set for season 2 release on Netflix
WhatsApp introduces Meta AI widget for instant access
WhatsApp introduces Meta AI widget for instant access
King Charles shares new update after Apple Music collaboration
King Charles shares new update after Apple Music collaboration
Sarah Ferguson leaves UK ahead of key royal event
Sarah Ferguson leaves UK ahead of key royal event
Princess Mette-Marit makes first appearance after Palace announcement
Princess Mette-Marit makes first appearance after Palace announcement
King Charles reveals personal music playlist featuring Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue
King Charles reveals personal music playlist featuring Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue
King Frederik, Queen Mary share big surprise ahead of Isabella’s birthday
King Frederik, Queen Mary share big surprise ahead of Isabella’s birthday
Queen Rania offers delightful peeks into iftar banquet for women leaders
Queen Rania offers delightful peeks into iftar banquet for women leaders
Lady Kitty Spencer, Michele Morrone heat up Milan Fashion Week with sizzling pose
Lady Kitty Spencer, Michele Morrone heat up Milan Fashion Week with sizzling pose
Danish Royal family announces Princess Isabella's 18th birthday plans
Danish Royal family announces Princess Isabella's 18th birthday plans
King Charles shares first statement after Archie, Lilibet's new video
King Charles shares first statement after Archie, Lilibet's new video
Meghan Markle shares surprising detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle shares surprising detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Prince William makes sombre confession after video message backlash
Prince William makes sombre confession after video message backlash
Queen Camilla opens up on her hidden struggle amid Royal duties
Queen Camilla opens up on her hidden struggle amid Royal duties