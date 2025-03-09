Ben Affleck makes surprising confession after Jennifer Lopez message

Ben Affleck has made a surprising confession after his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet message.
The Batman star attended the world premiere of his new film, The Accountant 2, at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
His public appearance comes amid tabloid speculation that JLo is unhappy about Ben’s recent reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
On March 8, the Ain't Your Mama hitmaker posted a touching message on her Instagram account to celebrate the International Women’s Day 2025.
During his red carpet appearance, Ben confessed that he makes a good team with Matt Damon, who co-produced the film via his production company with longtime pal.
Ben told PEOPLE, "It's a beautiful thing. You know, I don't have very many— none of us really have very many friends. You don't need a million friends. You need a few good ones. And I'm really lucky to have had a friend in Matt. I'm lucky to have friends like that in my life."
His new film The Accountant 2 is set to hit theatres on April 25.
The upcoming film also stars Jon Bernthal, Daniella Pineda and Grant Harvey.
For those unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce on February 20, 2025.
