Britney Spears grooves to Justin Timberlake’s ‘Señorita’ in bold new video: Watch

Britney Spears turned heads once again by sharing a sultry dance video set to her ex Justin Timberlake’s hit song Señorita.
The Womanizer singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a racy video of herself reigniting nostalgia and sparking buzz among fans.
In a shared post, Spears wore a sheer black bodysuit, black suede boots and tan cowboy hat as she grooved to the music in front of a fireplace.
She posted her video without any captions.
The video got attention as the Toxic singer put the music of her ex-beau Justin Timberlake’s 2003 hit Señorita on her sensual snippet.
Spears and Timberlake previously dated from 1999 to 2002.
Later, she shared another video of herself dancing in front of the same fireplace but donning a red gown.
In her second video she was dancing on Janet Jackson’s That’s the Way Love Goes.
They first crossed paths as preteens while starring in The Mickey Mouse Club before reconnecting in the late 1990s, with Spears rising as a solo artist and Timberlake making waves with NSYNC.
Notably, Jackson played a big and significant role in Spears' relationship with Timberlake years ago.
