Gracie Abrams delights fans with exciting highlight from Manchester show

The ‘Call Me When You Break Up’ singer performed an electrifying concert in Manchester

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 09, 2025
Gracie Abrams knows how to make her fans overjoyed!

In a new update shared by the Call Me When You Break Up singer via her official Instagram handle on Sunday, March 9, 2025, an exciting clip was posted featuring thrilling peek into her Manchester concert of The Secret of Us Tour.

The short video showcased the Co-op Live arena packed with hundred of thrilled fans, who were present there to witness the electrifying performance of their favorite artist.

Accompanying the clip was a sweet caption that read, “Manchester last night … As @dorajar_ would say, THINKING ABOUT YOU I FEEL LUCKY.”

This post by Gracie Abrams quickly caught her fans attention, who immediately reached the comment section to let out their excitement.

“Bruh this is so random but thankyou gracie,” one penned, while another commented, “missing this show dearly oh my god.”

Expressing disbelief, a third, who attended the concert, wrote, “I actually cant believe I’m somewhere there.”

Gracie Abrams performed an exhilarating show in Manchester on March 7.

She will next be mesmerizing her die-hard fans at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on March 10, 2025.

