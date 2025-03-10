Meghan Markle subtly responds to father's scathing remarks about Netflix show

Meghan Markle has seemingly turned a deaf ear to her estranged father Thomas Markle's harsh criticism.
Shortly after Thomas accused Meghan of being "inauthentic" on her newly released Netflix show, she shared a powerful message while showcasing the appreciation she has been receiving on her new series.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account to share a slew of videos from her fans TikTok accounts, influenced by Meghan's cooking show.
In the videos, fans could be seen setting up their dining tables just like the mom-of-two does in her show.
"Love seeing how inspired you are by With Love, Meghan," Meghan wrote in the caption.
"Keep up the beautiful work," she added.
In his conversation with the Dailymail, Meghan's father who hasn't watched his daughter's show yet, noted, "I might sit down and watch it one day but I'm not sure."
"Unfortunately Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She's not spontaneous," he added.
Thomas further claimed, "Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed. It makes me laugh because I know all her looks and expressions."
With Love, Meghan, which was released on March 4, 2025 has been renewed for the second season.