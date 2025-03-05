Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' complete tracklist

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's new album 'I Said I Love You First' is set to release on March 21, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop I Said I Love You First complete tracklist
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' complete tracklist

Selena Gomez has “leaked” the official tracklist of her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, with fiancé Benny Blanco.

Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, March 4, the Only Murders in the Building actress unveiled the complete tracklist of her forthcoming album, stating, “Leaking some more details… Benny & I are so excited to reveal the official tracklist for our album "I Said I Love You First,” out March 21st. @itsbennyblanco.”


The Emilia Pérez star shared a picture of her hand holding a paper featuring the titles of the songs in a black polaroid frame.

Also Read: Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco announce surprise collaborative album

The upcoming album will feature 14 songs, including:

• I Said I Love You First

• Younger And Hotter Than Me

• Call Me When You Break U

• Ojos Tristes

• Don’t Wanna Cry

• Sunset Blvd

• Cowboy

• Bluest Flame

• How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten

• Do You Wanna Be Perfect

• You Said You Were Sorry

• I Can’t Get Enough

• Don’t Take It Personally

• Scared Of Loving You

The Good For You singer's fans expressed their excitement for the the the couple's first joint album after their engagement in December 2024.

A fan wrote, “every time you drop a new song my heart does a little happy dance and now we have 12 more of them CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS ALBUM SO EXCITED.”

“Thank you, Benny Blanco, for bringing us our Selena Gomez,” another added.

Gomez and Blanco announced I Said I Love You First on Valentine's Day. The upcoming album is set to release on March 21, 2025.

Also Read: Selena Gomez receives unique Valentine's Day gift from Benny Blanco

Jannik Sinner coach reveals world No. 1 ‘mature’ response to doping criticism

Jannik Sinner coach reveals world No. 1 ‘mature’ response to doping criticism
Mediterranean diet lowers obesity-linked cancer risk by 6%

Mediterranean diet lowers obesity-linked cancer risk by 6%
BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance

BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance
King Charles delivers powerful speech in first outing after crucial meeting

King Charles delivers powerful speech in first outing after crucial meeting
BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance
BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke
Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis
Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated in secret before public debut: New report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated in secret before public debut: New report
Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls
Millie Bobby Brown receives apology after her bombshell video for trolls
'Your Name' producer Koichiro Ito faces punishment for child prostitution
'Your Name' producer Koichiro Ito faces punishment for child prostitution
Valerie Bertinelli confesses breaking up with Mike Goodnough
Valerie Bertinelli confesses breaking up with Mike Goodnough
Camila Cabello reacts to overwhelming birthday love: ‘feeling lucky today’
Camila Cabello reacts to overwhelming birthday love: ‘feeling lucky today’
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham get on emotional Brooklyn’s 26th birthday
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham get on emotional Brooklyn’s 26th birthday
Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event
Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event
Doja Cat gives befitting response to Oscars 2025 performance trolls
Doja Cat gives befitting response to Oscars 2025 performance trolls
Jay-Z hits back at former accuser, her lawyer over sexual assault lawsuit
Jay-Z hits back at former accuser, her lawyer over sexual assault lawsuit