Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' complete tracklist

Selena Gomez has “leaked” the official tracklist of her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, with fiancé Benny Blanco.
Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, March 4, the Only Murders in the Building actress unveiled the complete tracklist of her forthcoming album, stating, “Leaking some more details… Benny & I are so excited to reveal the official tracklist for our album "I Said I Love You First,” out March 21st. @itsbennyblanco.”
The Emilia Pérez star shared a picture of her hand holding a paper featuring the titles of the songs in a black polaroid frame.
Also Read: Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco announce surprise collaborative album
The upcoming album will feature 14 songs, including:
• I Said I Love You First
• Younger And Hotter Than Me
• Call Me When You Break U
• Ojos Tristes
• Don’t Wanna Cry
• Sunset Blvd
• Cowboy
• Bluest Flame
• How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten
• Do You Wanna Be Perfect
• You Said You Were Sorry
• I Can’t Get Enough
• Don’t Take It Personally
• Scared Of Loving You
The Good For You singer's fans expressed their excitement for the the the couple's first joint album after their engagement in December 2024.
A fan wrote, “every time you drop a new song my heart does a little happy dance and now we have 12 more of them CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS ALBUM SO EXCITED.”
“Thank you, Benny Blanco, for bringing us our Selena Gomez,” another added.
Gomez and Blanco announced I Said I Love You First on Valentine's Day. The upcoming album is set to release on March 21, 2025.
Also Read: Selena Gomez receives unique Valentine's Day gift from Benny Blanco