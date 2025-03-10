Sci-Tech

TikTok US acquisition discussions underway with four 'good' buyers

TikTok’s fate remains uncertain across the country due to law requiring its Chinese owner, ByteDance

  • March 10, 2025
In a significant effort aimed at settling TikTok US’ sell-off woes, US President Donald Trump has made a major announcement regarding the acquisition of the Chinese short-video platform.

According to Reuters, US president said on Sunday that discussions are currently underway with four different groups interested in purchasing TikTok in the US.

TikTok’s fate remains uncertain across the country due to a law requiring its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on January 19.

The US president further stated that all of the four options were considerable. "We're dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it ... all four are good."

To temporarily lift the ban ineffective after taking office on January 20, Trump signed an order to delay the law enforcement by 75 days.

The development comes ahead of Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's announcement to join the bid to acquire TikTok's US business as a strategic adviser.

