Mahira Khan celebrates Nina Kashif's big day with heartfelt wishes

Mahira Khan is seen gushing over her friend and renowned film producer Nina Kashif on her birthday.
The Humsafar actress turned to her Instagram stories to shower love and sweet wishes on the Ek Thi Marium producer.
Re posting Nina's birthday carousal on her own Instagram stories, Mahira penned, "My darling Nina...my Nina darling!"
The Sadqay Tumhare actress continued, "May you shine and thrive, may you always be surrounded by people who love you for you who are - and you are a rare, crazy, funny, sometimes annoying, loving, sincere, beautiful creature made of love."
Mahira concluded her birthday wish noting, "May we always have each other inshaAllah. Ameen, you for being you, Love you."
For Pakistani dramas fans, Nina Kashif is a household name as she worked on Mahira's mega-hit series Humsafar, while giving the industry thought provoking projects such as Baaghi, starring Saba Qamar.
She received several awards for her contribution to the entertainment industry, including, IPPA, Lux Style Award, and a Pakistan Excellence Award for Baaghi in 2018 as the Best TV Play of 2017.
On the work front, Mahira Khan has been working on her clothing brand mbymahira's Eid collection, which she have also recently shared on her Instagram account.