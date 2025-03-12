Queen Mary, King Federik set to follow centuries-old Danish royal tradition

Queen Mary and King Frederik are continuing centuries-old Danish royal tradition!
Taking to its Instagram account on Monday, the Danish family announced their summer travel plans, which include a traditional summer cruise aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog.
“When Their Majesties the King and Queen officially board the Royal Ship Dannebrog on 7 May 2025, it also marks the beginning of a new sailing season,” the Palace noted.
The post further added, “Their Majesties will conduct a late summer tour on the 25th-28th. August. The Dannebrog procession begins on 25 August in Frederikshavn Municipality, after which the royal couple will visit Thisted Municipality on 26 August and Læsø Municipality on 27 August. This year's summer tour ends with a visit to Samsø Municipality on 28 August.”
The Danish royal family's summer cruise is a tradition that has been followed since King Christian IX's reign in the late 1800s.
King Frederik and Queen Mary carried out the first summer cruise of their reign in August 2024, with sailing to the Danish municipalities of Bornholmes, Ærø, Assens and Vejle.
The King took on the crown on January 14, 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe's shock abdication after a 52-year reign.