Royal

Queen Mary, King Federik set to follow centuries-old Danish royal tradition

King Frederik became monarch on January 14, 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe's shock abdication

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Queen Mary, King Federik set to follow centuries-old Danish royal tradition
Queen Mary, King Federik set to follow centuries-old Danish royal tradition

Queen Mary and King Frederik are continuing centuries-old Danish royal tradition!

Taking to its Instagram account on Monday, the Danish family announced their summer travel plans, which include a traditional summer cruise aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog.

“When Their Majesties the King and Queen officially board the Royal Ship Dannebrog on 7 May 2025, it also marks the beginning of a new sailing season,” the Palace noted.


The post further added, “Their Majesties will conduct a late summer tour on the 25th-28th. August. The Dannebrog procession begins on 25 August in Frederikshavn Municipality, after which the royal couple will visit Thisted Municipality on 26 August and Læsø Municipality on 27 August. This year's summer tour ends with a visit to Samsø Municipality on 28 August.”

The Danish royal family's summer cruise is a tradition that has been followed since King Christian IX's reign in the late 1800s.

King Frederik and Queen Mary carried out the first summer cruise of their reign in August 2024, with sailing to the Danish municipalities of Bornholmes, Ærø, Assens and Vejle.

The King took on the crown on January 14, 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe's shock abdication after a 52-year reign.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Queen Mary receives ‘thoughtful’ surprise amid unexpected health concern
Queen Mary receives ‘thoughtful’ surprise amid unexpected health concern
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share adorable photo on grandson's 19th birthday
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share adorable photo on grandson's 19th birthday
Crown Princess Victoria marks special day with radiant appearance
Crown Princess Victoria marks special day with radiant appearance
Prince William pokes fun at his baldness in candid chat with fan
Prince William pokes fun at his baldness in candid chat with fan
King Charles flaunts fluent French skills to delight special guest at Palace
King Charles flaunts fluent French skills to delight special guest at Palace
Duke and Duchess of Westminster set to welcome first child
Duke and Duchess of Westminster set to welcome first child
Princess Kate reveals big plans after celebrating baby news
Princess Kate reveals big plans after celebrating baby news
Queen Rania reflects on youthful ambitions after special gathering
Queen Rania reflects on youthful ambitions after special gathering
Meghan Markle gets candid about life with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle gets candid about life with Prince Harry
King Frederik presents ‘King’s Watch’ to best guard at Rosenborg Castle ceremony
King Frederik presents ‘King’s Watch’ to best guard at Rosenborg Castle ceremony
King Charles receives honour before reunion with Kate, William for big event
King Charles receives honour before reunion with Kate, William for big event