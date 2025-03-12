Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown attends 'The Electric State' special screening in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming film 'The Electric State' is slated to be released on Netflix this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown attends The Electric State special screening in NYC
Millie Bobby Brown attends 'The Electric State' special screening in NYC  

Millie Bobby Brown won hearts as she attended the special screening of her upcoming film The Electric State in New York City.

The Stranger Things alum turned heads at the premiere of her new movie at The Paris Theatre in The Big Apple on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. 

For the star-studded event, Brown was accompanied by the film producer, Angela Russo-Otstot, and writer of the movie, Chris Brearton. 

During the show, Brown was seen wearing a stunning black strapless gown that she accessorised with large floral-designed embellishment.

This appearance of the 21-year-old actress came after she recently revealed her baby plans with her husband Jake Bongiovi.

In an interview with SmartLess podcast, the Intruders star said she wanted to have a large family with her partner, with whom she tied the knot in 2024. 

"Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me," Brown noted.

Millie Bobby Brown's forthcoming science-fiction film, The Electric State, is slated to be released on Netflix on March 14, 2025. 

The movie also stars critically known actors including Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Andrés Muschietti, Stanley Tucci, and others.   

