Gigi Hadid gives insight into life with ex Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dated for five years before their sudden split in 2021

  • March 12, 2025
Gigi Hadid, who opts to remain tight-lipped about her personal life, has shared a heartwarming update on his relationship with ex Zayn Malik.

During a recent interview with Vogue, the supermodel, who shares an adorable daughter with the former One Direction star, shared insights into her co-parenting relationship with ex-partner.

"Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance," Gigi told the outlet.

She went on to share, "That doesn't mean that it doesn't change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other's backs."

Gigi further revealed that she and Zayn had reached a new stage of friendship full of "love and a feeling of camaraderie."

The supermodel, who is now dating Bradley Cooper, also addressed the intense media scrutiny they faced after the incident in 2021.

“There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything,” she said.

Gigi further added, “And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-¬parents, but what we’ve been through together.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dated for five years before their sudden split in 2021, following an altercation between him and the model’s mother, Yolanda

The estranged couple welcomed daughter, Khai in September 2020.
