Ben Affleck reveals reason behind brutal 'you're broke' response to son, Samuel

Ben Affleck knows how to keep his son's feet on the ground when it comes to extravagant spending!
A video from the Got Sole sneaker convention last week made rounds on internet, in which Affleck's 13-year-old son Samuel could be seek asking him to buy a pair of limited-edition Dior Air Jordan 1 shoes, which come with a hefty price tag of $6,000.
However, the Gone Girl alum shut down his son’s request with brutal reply.
Now, during a red carpet interview at SXSW this weekend, Affleck, who has a reported $150 million net worth, explained why he turned down the request.
“He's like ‘We have the money,'” the father-of-three told Access Hollywood.
He went on to share, “I'm like ‘I have the money, you're broke!’ That's what happens when you tell a motherf***er they have to mow a lawn. All of a sudden they don't want those shoes.”
Affleck, who shares his son's love of sneakers, further added that “there's always some grift why I need to be buying... I'm like, man, you do not need thousand dollar shoes.””
Ben Affleck shares three children Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel with his ex wife Jennifer Garner.
