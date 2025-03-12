Entertainment

Ben Affleck reveals reason behind brutal 'you're broke' response to son, Samuel

Ben Affleck shares three children Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel with his ex wife Jennifer Garner

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Ben Affleck reveals reason behind brutal youre broke response to son, Samuel
Ben Affleck reveals reason behind brutal 'you're broke' response to son, Samuel

Ben Affleck knows how to keep his son's feet on the ground when it comes to extravagant spending!

A video from the Got Sole sneaker convention last week made rounds on internet, in which Affleck's 13-year-old son Samuel could be seek asking him to buy a pair of limited-edition Dior Air Jordan 1 shoes, which come with a hefty price tag of $6,000.

However, the Gone Girl alum shut down his son’s request with brutal reply.

Related: Ben Affleck sparks buzz with ‘giddy’ behavior around ex Jennifer Garner

Now, during a red carpet interview at SXSW this weekend, Affleck, who has a reported $150 million net worth, explained why he turned down the request.

“He's like ‘We have the money,'” the father-of-three told Access Hollywood.

He went on to share, “I'm like ‘I have the money, you're broke!’ That's what happens when you tell a motherf***er they have to mow a lawn. All of a sudden they don't want those shoes.”

Affleck, who shares his son's love of sneakers, further added that “there's always some grift why I need to be buying... I'm like, man, you do not need thousand dollar shoes.””

Ben Affleck shares three children Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel with his ex wife Jennifer Garner.
Related: Ben Affleck finds 'joy' after settling divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
‘John Wick’ 5 confirmed, Keanu Reeves’ return is still a question mark
‘John Wick’ 5 confirmed, Keanu Reeves’ return is still a question mark
Jay-Z’s alleged rape victim makes shocking confession in leaked recording
Jay-Z’s alleged rape victim makes shocking confession in leaked recording
Courteney Cox’s boyfriend rushed to hospital after major injury
Courteney Cox’s boyfriend rushed to hospital after major injury
Bella Hadid sets Saint Laurent runway on fire at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Bella Hadid sets Saint Laurent runway on fire at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Gal Gadot finds difficulty in raising four daughters
Gal Gadot finds difficulty in raising four daughters
Kim Kardashian, Khloé’ drops sneak peek into their exciting Indian trip
Kim Kardashian, Khloé’ drops sneak peek into their exciting Indian trip
Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again before welcoming first baby
Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again before welcoming first baby
Emily Osment breaks cover after settling divorce with Jack Anthony
Emily Osment breaks cover after settling divorce with Jack Anthony
BTS J-Hope teases collaboration with Kendrick Lamar: ‘Ready to work’
BTS J-Hope teases collaboration with Kendrick Lamar: ‘Ready to work’
Millie Bobby Brown attends 'The Electric State' special screening in NYC
Millie Bobby Brown attends 'The Electric State' special screening in NYC