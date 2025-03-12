Bella Hadid sets Saint Laurent runway on fire at 2025 Paris Fashion Week  

Bella Hadid set the fashion bar high during the Saint Laurent show at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.
The globally known supermodel stopped the show for, French fashion designer, Saint Laurent's Womenswear Fall/Winter collection for 2025/2026.
Through her bold fashion statement at the star-studded event, Hadid proved why she is a runway veteran as she gracefully pulled off her outfit.
Hadid's fashion statement included a royal blue see-through dress that she matched with black pumps and leggings.
This runway appearance of the 28-year-old fashionista came after she broke her modeling hiatus in September 2024, when she walked for Saint Laurent during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.
According to People, a month after her iconic catwalk at 2024 Paris Fashion Week Hadid turned heads at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York City.
Despite announcing her modeling break in April 2024, the Orebella founder made her return to the fashion industry last year.
The popular model made the tough decision to step back from her modeling career as she was moving to Texas with her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, at the time.
Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos initially sparked the romance speculations in October 2023.