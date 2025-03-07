Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name

Millie Bobby Brown has surprised fans by revealing her real name, admitting she once changed it publicly just for “giggles.”
While conversing with her The Electric State costar Chris Pratt, the Stranger Things star shared that she opted for a totally different middle name than the one she was born with.
In a BuzzFeed UK interview, Brown stated, "My middle name is Bonnie," prompting Pratt to ask if her name is actually Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown.
She said, "No. It's no Bobby," adding, "It's Millie Bonnie Brown ... I've never told anyone that."
Pratt went on to ask his costar, "Your middle name is Bonnie? But you just changed it to Bobbie for ..."
"S---- and giggles," Brown said.
The Jurassic World star quipped that the Enola Holmes starlet changed her middle name to create a "stage name," to which Brown laughed and agreed. "No s---," Pratt said.
Notably, Brown also omitted another part of her name during that interview.
After her May wedding to Jake Bongiovi, she hinted at adopting his last name in a post from the Stranger Things season 5 set.
