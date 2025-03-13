Snapchat unveils AI-driven video Lenses for unique content creation

Snapchat launched its first-ever video generative artificial intelligence (AI) Lenses, providing users with an improved usage experience.
Snapchat announced AI lenses on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, powered by Snap’s in-house-built generative video model.
The three new AI Video Lenses are available to users on the app’s premium subscription tier, Snapchat Platinum, which costs $15.99 monthly.
According to a Snap spokesperson, the new AI Lenses leverage later versions of this underlying technology.
Notably, the initial Lenses include “Raccoon” and “Fox,” both of which animate furry friends cuddling up with you, while the third “Spring Flowers” Lens generates a zoom-out effect revealing the person in your Snap holding a bouquet.
In a blog post, the company stated, “These Lenses, powered by our in-house built generative video model, bring some of the most cutting-edge AI tools available today to Snapchatters through a familiar Lens format.”
“We have a long history of being the first movers to bring advanced AR, ML and AI tools directly to our community, and we’re excited to see what Snapchatters create,” Snap added.
Snap confirms it is implementing in-house technology and providing its community high-quality AI tools at a lower operating cost.
