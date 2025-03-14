Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt  

Trending

  by Web Desk
  • March 14, 2025
Aamir Khan has disclosed his marriage plans with his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist has seemingly found his soul mate after two unsuccessful marriages, as he introduced his long-time partner to the media professionals on Thursday, March 13, at his pre-birthday party.

While arriving at the venue with Gauri, the popular Indian actor and filmmaker interacted with the media persons outside the Mumbai hotel, confirming his relationship, saying, "We are committed now."

"And we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better, I won't have to hide things now. Tomorrow, if I go for a coffee with her, you guys can join us, too," Aamir jokingly stated.

Speaking about his relationship with Gauri, the PK star added that he met his girlfriend 25-years-ago but at the time they lost contact and reconnected two years ago. 

The 3 Idiots actor revealed that he is "fully committed" to his ladylove but "marriage at the age of 60 would not suit" his personality.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bangalore, India.

The couple initially sparked romance speculations in 2023.

Before dating Gauri, Aamir was married to his former wife, Kiran Rao, with whom he shares a son named Azad Rao Khan. 

Prior his marriage with Kiran, the Dangal actor tied the knot with his ex-partner, Reena Dutta. 

Reena and Aamir now co-parent their two kids, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. 

