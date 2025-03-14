Trending

Aamir Khan goes public with new partner Gauri Spratt ahead of his 60th birthday

'Talaash' star introducing his partner Gauri Spratt to the media

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
Aamir Khan goes public with new partner Gauri Spratt ahead of his 60th birthday
Aamir Khan goes public with new partner Gauri Spratt ahead of his 60th birthday

Aamir Khan made headlines as he introduced his partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media just a day before celebrating his 60th birthday.

The Talaash star who is set to turn 60 on March 14 has shocked his fans by suddenly introducing his partner Gauri Spratt to the media.

While conversing with the media, Khan told the journalists that he wanted to introduce his partner.

Related: Aamir Khan reveals why he passed on Shah Rukh, Salman’s biggest hits

Gauri entered the room, catching journalists off guard as anticipated.

The 3-Idiots star shared that they have been in a relationship for the past year, but they have known each other for over 25 years.

As per the reports, Gauri Spratt is an entrepreneur based in Bengaluru, and she runs a hairdressing business there.

She also works for Aamir Khan Productions and her LinkedIn profile revealed that Gauri holds a Foundation Degree in Arts (FDA) in fashion, styling, and photography from the University of Arts, London.

To note, Aamir Khan has been married twice before his current relationship with Gauri Spratt.

In 1998, he tied the knot with Reena Dutta, and they share two children, a son Junaid and a daughter, Ira.

The couple parted ways in 2002 after 16 years of marriage then Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005, he met during the making of Lagaan

They had a son, Azad Rao Khan, through a surrogate mother in 2011.

After 15 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2021.

Related: Aamir Khan reveals shocking details of Karisma, Raveena's past relationship

Salma Hayek shares funny throwback photos with Sabrina Carpenter: See
Salma Hayek shares funny throwback photos with Sabrina Carpenter: See
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
China streaming platform iQiyi set to open theme park with VR experiences
China streaming platform iQiyi set to open theme park with VR experiences
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Bushra Ansari celebrates Zara Noor Abbas special day with heartfelt wishes
Bushra Ansari celebrates Zara Noor Abbas special day with heartfelt wishes
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor make heartfelt plea for daughter Raha
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor make heartfelt plea for daughter Raha
Imtiaz Ali breaks silence on 'Jab We Met' sequel after Shahid, Kareena reunion
Imtiaz Ali breaks silence on 'Jab We Met' sequel after Shahid, Kareena reunion
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Zara Noor Abbas opens up on dark side of Pakistan's showbiz
Zara Noor Abbas opens up on dark side of Pakistan's showbiz
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share enduring moment after 'Jeeto Pakistan League'
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share enduring moment after 'Jeeto Pakistan League'
Abhishek Bachchan makes heartfelt confession about daughter Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan makes heartfelt confession about daughter Aaradhya
Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh with hilarious social media post
Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh with hilarious social media post
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals real reason of avoiding steamy scenes on screen
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals real reason of avoiding steamy scenes on screen
Ayeza Khan hilariously reacts to ‘Farshi shalwar’ taking over fashion
Ayeza Khan hilariously reacts to ‘Farshi shalwar’ taking over fashion
Mahira Khan celebrates Nina Kashif's big day with heartfelt wishes
Mahira Khan celebrates Nina Kashif's big day with heartfelt wishes