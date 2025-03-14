Aamir Khan goes public with new partner Gauri Spratt ahead of his 60th birthday

Aamir Khan made headlines as he introduced his partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media just a day before celebrating his 60th birthday.
The Talaash star who is set to turn 60 on March 14 has shocked his fans by suddenly introducing his partner Gauri Spratt to the media.
While conversing with the media, Khan told the journalists that he wanted to introduce his partner.
Gauri entered the room, catching journalists off guard as anticipated.
The 3-Idiots star shared that they have been in a relationship for the past year, but they have known each other for over 25 years.
As per the reports, Gauri Spratt is an entrepreneur based in Bengaluru, and she runs a hairdressing business there.
She also works for Aamir Khan Productions and her LinkedIn profile revealed that Gauri holds a Foundation Degree in Arts (FDA) in fashion, styling, and photography from the University of Arts, London.
To note, Aamir Khan has been married twice before his current relationship with Gauri Spratt.
In 1998, he tied the knot with Reena Dutta, and they share two children, a son Junaid and a daughter, Ira.
The couple parted ways in 2002 after 16 years of marriage then Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005, he met during the making of Lagaan.
They had a son, Azad Rao Khan, through a surrogate mother in 2011.
After 15 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2021.
