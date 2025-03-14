Entertainment

Paris Hilton pens sweet note to mom Kathy on her 66th Birthday: 'One and only'

Paris Hilton pays heartfelt tribute to mother Kathy Hilton on her 66th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
Paris Hilton celebrates mother Kathy’s 66th birthday with sweet note
Paris Hilton celebrates mother Kathy’s 66th birthday with sweet note 

Paris Hilton is celebrating her mother Kathy Hilton’s 66th birthday!

To mark the joyous occasion,The House of the Wax star took to her Instagram account, sharing a montage of clips, featuring the mother-daughter duo's past and present moments together.

Paris kicked off the video with the adorable snippets from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s pink-themed birthday celebration, which was followed by many throwback clips.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful mom, the one and only @KathyHilton!” she wrote in the caption on Thursday.

Paris went on to express, “You are pure magic—graceful, hilarious, effortlessly iconic, and always ahead of the game. Your love, wisdom, humor and kindness have shaped me in every way, and now that I’m a mom myself, I appreciate you more than ever. You light up every room you walk into.”


“I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Wishing you the most magical birthday because you deserve the world!” the socialite added.

Paris Hilton’s younger sister, Nicky Hilton, also showered love to her mom, Kathy Hilton, in the comment section with simply dropping three heart emojis.

Salma Hayek shares funny throwback photos with Sabrina Carpenter: See
Salma Hayek shares funny throwback photos with Sabrina Carpenter: See
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
China streaming platform iQiyi set to open theme park with VR experiences
China streaming platform iQiyi set to open theme park with VR experiences
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Salma Hayek shares funny throwback photos with Sabrina Carpenter: See
Salma Hayek shares funny throwback photos with Sabrina Carpenter: See
Niall Horan reflects on ‘Heartbreak Weather’s 5 years with touching message
Niall Horan reflects on ‘Heartbreak Weather’s 5 years with touching message
Lady Gaga gushes over fiancé Michael Polansky after releasing 'Mayhem'
Lady Gaga gushes over fiancé Michael Polansky after releasing 'Mayhem'
Selena Gomez makes heartfelt move to promote new album with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez makes heartfelt move to promote new album with Benny Blanco
Justin Bieber addresses fans with heartbreaking statement
Justin Bieber addresses fans with heartbreaking statement
Donatella Versace leaves creative director post amid Capri Holdings 'issues'
Donatella Versace leaves creative director post amid Capri Holdings 'issues'
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Kim Kardashian reveals plans for splitting her $1.7b wealth among kids
Kim Kardashian reveals plans for splitting her $1.7b wealth among kids
Rihanna’s London concert plans put on hold ahead of official announcement
Rihanna’s London concert plans put on hold ahead of official announcement
Tom Holland, Zendaya set to tie knot as co-star confirms engagement?
Tom Holland, Zendaya set to tie knot as co-star confirms engagement?
Selena Gomez turns presenter as she hands SAG awards to Martin and Steve: Watch
Selena Gomez turns presenter as she hands SAG awards to Martin and Steve: Watch
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino’s wedding delay reason REVEALED
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino’s wedding delay reason REVEALED