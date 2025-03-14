Paris Hilton pens sweet note to mom Kathy on her 66th Birthday: 'One and only'

Paris Hilton is celebrating her mother Kathy Hilton’s 66th birthday!
To mark the joyous occasion,The House of the Wax star took to her Instagram account, sharing a montage of clips, featuring the mother-daughter duo's past and present moments together.
Paris kicked off the video with the adorable snippets from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s pink-themed birthday celebration, which was followed by many throwback clips.
“Happy Birthday to my beautiful mom, the one and only @KathyHilton!” she wrote in the caption on Thursday.
Paris went on to express, “You are pure magic—graceful, hilarious, effortlessly iconic, and always ahead of the game. Your love, wisdom, humor and kindness have shaped me in every way, and now that I’m a mom myself, I appreciate you more than ever. You light up every room you walk into.”
“I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Wishing you the most magical birthday because you deserve the world!” the socialite added.
Paris Hilton’s younger sister, Nicky Hilton, also showered love to her mom, Kathy Hilton, in the comment section with simply dropping three heart emojis.