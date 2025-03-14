Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee dies at 83  

Ayan Mukerji's father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at the age of 83 in India.
The late Indian actor's funeral and last death rituals were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Deb was the part of famous Samarth-Mukherjee family, as he was the father of Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani director and father-in-law of popular Indian filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.
According to Hindustan Times, the funeral was attended by several Bollywood figures including Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanissha, Aditya Chopra.
Related: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reunite for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’?
Ayan's close pals and popular actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh have also stepped out for the funeral.
As of now, the reason for his death did not disclose by the legendary actor's family members.
Deb appeared in multiple superhit Indian films including, Do Aankhen, Baton Baton Mein, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, and King Uncle.
The deceased actor last worked on Vishal Bhardwaj's film Kaminey in 2009, alongside Shahid Kapoor.
On the other hand, Ayan Mukerji has directed films War 2, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Wake Up Sid, and others.
Related: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor make heartfelt plea for daughter Raha
The 41-year-old filmmaker has not issued any statement over his father, Deb Mukherjee's death.