Prince Edward marks key outing after missing royal event 

Prince Edward made a notable public appearance following his absence from a recent royal event.
Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Buckingham Palace shared a major update about King Charles elder brother’s recent honour.
In a shared post, the place captioned, “The Duke of Edinburgh, Honorary Air Commodore, visited RAF Waddington in Lincoln to present a new Standard to 51 Squadron.”
Related: King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after he skips major event
They added, “Once a battlefield rallying point, today the Squadron Standard is a powerful symbol of unity, proudly paraded on special occasions such as Remembrance Sunday.”
During his visit, the Duke of Edinburgh, who served as Honorary Air Commodore, presented a new Standard to 51 Squadron.
Notably, this visit came after he missed the Commonwealths event along with Duchess Sophie.
Edward, who celebrated his 61st birthday on March 10, was not with King Charles, who led the nation in celebrating the Family of Nations during the annual Commonwealth Day service, held on the same day.
Princess Sophie also skipped the event as she travelled to New York instead of attending the Commonwealth Day event.
The palace confirmed, “The Duchess of Edinburgh will visit New York on March 10.”
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and Queen Camilla attended the special event.
Related: Prince Edward marks 61st birthday without Duchess Sophie