Bella Hadid gives huge shoutout to Donatella after she exits Versace

The American model, Bella Hadid, penned a heartfelt tribute to Donatella Versace after she steps down as creative director

  • March 15, 2025
Bella Hadid gave a huge nod to Donatella Versace for her outstanding contribution to the fashion industry.

On Friday, March 14, the American model, 28, shared a huge carousel of photographs that featured her in gorgeous outfits designed by the Italian fashion designer.

Alongside the carousel, Bella penned a heartfelt tribute to the businesswoman, writing, “DONATELLA ERA. WILL LIVE ON FOR INFINITY. I LOVE YOU DV.”

“OUR TIME TOGETHER WILL BE MEMORIES I AM BURIED WITH. THE FIRST TIME I TRULY FELT BEAUTIFUL IN OUR INDUSTRY. YOU. THANK YOU FOR BEING FASHION MOTHER TO US ALL. FOR MAKING US FEEL LOVED. BEAUTIFUL. UNIQUE. SEXY. HAPPY. YOU ARE THE 1. THE ONLY. THE DONATELLA VERSACE,” she added.

The post truly touched the heart of Donatella Versace, who dropped a beautiful comment on the post, expressing love for the model.

“Bella, your words truly mean the world to me. You are beautiful inside and out with a heart made of Versace gold. I love you so so much. Thank you for always being there for me. With love, Donatella VERSACE,” Donatella commented.

For those unversed, Donatella Versace announced her departure as creative director of the luxury brand, Versace, which was founded by her late brother Gianni Versace.

She had been the creative director of the brand for three decades.

