A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt confession for Rihanna after lawsuit victory  

A$AP Rocky heaped praises on his girlfriend Rihanna after securing a victory in his long-running gun assault lawsuit.
After marking his presence at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, the father-of-two made a heartfelt confession about his long-time partner and renowned singer.
Rocky attended the Mystery Fashionist show, and showered praises for his businesswoman girlfriend, saying, "She's my sun. Birds of a feather flock together. I'm going to ride 'til the wheels fall off as she do."
Related: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory
"That's my wife, that's my everything," the popular rap icon added.
The 36-year-old American rapper made these comments about the Fenty Beauty founder after he won the case against his accuser and old pal A$AP Relli.
Rocky has been attending the case proceedings, as he was accused of opening fire on his former friend with a firearm gun back in 2021.
However, last month the Sundress hitmaker was not found guilty by the Los Angeles judge, on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
Shortly after being declared innocent, Rihanna turned to her Instagram Stories to express heartfelt gratitude over the court’s verdict.
In her post, the singer-turned-businesswoman penned, "The Glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful, humbled by his mercy!"
Related: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been romantically connected since 2020. They are also parents to their two sons RZA and Riot Rose.