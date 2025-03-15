Entertainment

A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt confession for Rihanna after lawsuit victory

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna share two sons RZA and Riot Rose

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025

A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt confession for Rihanna after lawsuit victory  

A$AP Rocky heaped praises on his girlfriend Rihanna after securing a victory in his long-running gun assault lawsuit.

After marking his presence at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, the father-of-two made a heartfelt confession about his long-time partner and renowned singer.

Rocky attended the Mystery Fashionist show, and showered praises for his businesswoman girlfriend, saying, "She's my sun. Birds of a feather flock together. I'm going to ride 'til the wheels fall off as she do."

Related: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory 

"That's my wife, that's my everything," the popular rap icon added.

The 36-year-old American rapper made these comments about the Fenty Beauty founder after he won the case against his accuser and old pal A$AP Relli.

Rocky has been attending the case proceedings, as he was accused of opening fire on his former friend with a firearm gun back in 2021.

However, last month the Sundress hitmaker was not found guilty by the Los Angeles judge, on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Shortly after being declared innocent, Rihanna turned to her Instagram Stories to express heartfelt gratitude over the court’s verdict.

In her post, the singer-turned-businesswoman penned, "The Glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful, humbled by his mercy!"

A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt confession for Rihanna after lawsuit victory

Related: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial  

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been romantically connected since 2020. They are also parents to their two sons RZA and Riot Rose. 

A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
Jennifer Garner meets beau John Miller amid Ben Affleck reunion
Jennifer Garner meets beau John Miller amid Ben Affleck reunion
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy cosy date night in New York City
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy cosy date night in New York City
South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok land in trouble after tax evasion allegation
South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok land in trouble after tax evasion allegation
Bella Hadid gives huge shoutout to Donatella after she exits Versace
Bella Hadid gives huge shoutout to Donatella after she exits Versace
Cardi B breaks silence after ex Offset demands joint custody for kids
Cardi B breaks silence after ex Offset demands joint custody for kids
'Ted Lasso' to return for season 4 as Jason Sudeikis teases surprising plot
'Ted Lasso' to return for season 4 as Jason Sudeikis teases surprising plot
Will Smith finally reveals release date of new album ‘Based On A True Story’
Will Smith finally reveals release date of new album ‘Based On A True Story’
Dolly Parton makes sparkly return to spotlight days after husband Carl Dean's death
Dolly Parton makes sparkly return to spotlight days after husband Carl Dean's death
Shakira leaves Monterrey in awe with electrifying shows, sets new milestone
Shakira leaves Monterrey in awe with electrifying shows, sets new milestone