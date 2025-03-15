Sci-Tech

Gmail introduces redesigned attachment menu for users

Google is also adding the latest accessibility tags for PDFs exported from Google Docs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
Gmail apps attachment menu receives significant update
Gmail app's attachment menu receives significant update

Google has introduced a new option in the attachment menu on the Gmail compose page, accessible via the paperclip icon.

The major overhaul here is the addition of the latest Camera option in the attachment sheet, while the update retains a few existing options.

Related: Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant

In place of options like Attach, Insert from Drive, and Insert photo in the Gmail app’s current attachment sheet, the revised variant includes Photos, Camera, Files, and Drive. 

It offers several benefits, including a more compact design, with functions clearly explained using concise wording instead of multiple words.

Availability:

This latest option is currently available for iPhone users, while Android users will receive the updated menu in the near future.

The Gmail support page for adding attachments has been updated as well.

In addition to this, Google is also introducing an “improved version” of the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking experimental model to the Gemini app.

The company is also adding new accessibility tags for PDFs exported from Google Docs.

Related: Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery 

