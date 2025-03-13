Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety

Alia Bhatt has opened up about her personal struggle with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and anxiety, during an intimate gathering with the media.
Speaking at the event held for her pre-birthday celebration in Mumbai, on Wednesday, the Kalaank actress discussed her experiences with mental health issues.
“It is a daily work in progress. I have mentioned this before and in the podcast as well that I go for therapy once a week which helps me clear my mind, she told the media, referring to her recent appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast.
Alia, Alia Bhatt, who revealed her ADHD diagnosis last year, went on to share, “I find myself in various moments where my emotions are getting the better of me”.
“They are kind of taking over perhaps the physical moment... in that time. It is not like I am someone deep into meditation or able to stick to any of those things. But sometimes, just being aware of your own internal processes and internal transitions that these things might trigger you or might make you feel a certain way, just knowing or acknowledging to yourself helps you get through the difficult moment,” she added.
During the event, Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor also took the opportunity to request the media to respect their daughter's privacy, refraining from posting photos or videos of her on social media.