Trending

Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety

Alia Bhatt revealed her Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) diagnosis last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety

Alia Bhatt has opened up about her personal struggle with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and anxiety, during an intimate gathering with the media.

Speaking at the event held for her pre-birthday celebration in Mumbai, on Wednesday, the Kalaank actress discussed her experiences with mental health issues.

“It is a daily work in progress. I have mentioned this before and in the podcast as well that I go for therapy once a week which helps me clear my mind, she told the media, referring to her recent appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast.

Alia, Alia Bhatt, who revealed her ADHD diagnosis last year, went on to share, “I find myself in various moments where my emotions are getting the better of me”.

“They are kind of taking over perhaps the physical moment... in that time. It is not like I am someone deep into meditation or able to stick to any of those things. But sometimes, just being aware of your own internal processes and internal transitions that these things might trigger you or might make you feel a certain way, just knowing or acknowledging to yourself helps you get through the difficult moment,” she added.

During the event, Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor also took the opportunity to request the media to respect their daughter's privacy, refraining from posting photos or videos of her on social media.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Zara Noor Abbas opens up on dark side of Pakistan's showbiz
Zara Noor Abbas opens up on dark side of Pakistan's showbiz
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share enduring moment after 'Jeeto Pakistan League'
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share enduring moment after 'Jeeto Pakistan League'
Abhishek Bachchan makes heartfelt confession about daughter Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan makes heartfelt confession about daughter Aaradhya
Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh with hilarious social media post
Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh with hilarious social media post
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals real reason of avoiding steamy scenes on screen
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals real reason of avoiding steamy scenes on screen
Ayeza Khan hilariously reacts to ‘Farshi shalwar’ taking over fashion
Ayeza Khan hilariously reacts to ‘Farshi shalwar’ taking over fashion
Mahira Khan celebrates Nina Kashif's big day with heartfelt wishes
Mahira Khan celebrates Nina Kashif's big day with heartfelt wishes
Sara Ali Khan defends brother Ibrahim amid ‘Nadaaniyan’ backlash
Sara Ali Khan defends brother Ibrahim amid ‘Nadaaniyan’ backlash
Deepika Padukone ignites Paris Fashion Week’s ramp after becoming mother
Deepika Padukone ignites Paris Fashion Week’s ramp after becoming mother
Kareena Kapoor Khan honours late grandfather Raj at IIFA Awards 2025
Kareena Kapoor Khan honours late grandfather Raj at IIFA Awards 2025
Shreya Ghoshal melts over SRK’s ‘warm’ words at IIFA 2025
Shreya Ghoshal melts over SRK’s ‘warm’ words at IIFA 2025
Aamir Khan reveals alarming reason behind Indian cinema's decline
Aamir Khan reveals alarming reason behind Indian cinema's decline