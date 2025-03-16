Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romantic date night snaps revealed: See Photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date in New York City, just days after their cozy getaway in Park City.
As per PEOPLE, on March 14, the Look What You Made Me Do singer and the NFL star both were photographed entering Del Frisco's Grille at Brookfield Place.
During the three hour date Swift donned an oversized gray blazer that she paired with burgundy heels.
Meanwhile, Kelce rocked his look in a gray button-down shirt, which he wore with baggy light-washed denim jeans.
Notably, the recent outing came after the couple enjoyed a dinner date in Park City, Utah, earlier this month.
In a video shared by DeuxMoi on March 10, Travis Kelce was seen holding the car door open for Taylor Swift before getting in himself.
Prior to their outing, the Lover singer and the Kansas City Chief tight-end had not been spotted out and about for a month after Kelce's team faced a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 after the Blank Space singer attended NFL games.