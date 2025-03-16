Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romantic date night snaps revealed: See Photos

'Lover' singer and the NFL star both were photographed entering Del Frisco's Grille at Brookfield Place

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romantic date night snaps revealed: See Photos
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romantic date night snaps revealed: See Photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date in New York City, just days after their cozy getaway in Park City.

As per PEOPLE, on March 14, the Look What You Made Me Do singer and the NFL star both were photographed entering Del Frisco's Grille at Brookfield Place.

During the three hour date Swift donned an oversized gray blazer that she paired with burgundy heels.

P.C: PEOPLE
P.C: PEOPLE

Meanwhile, Kelce rocked his look in a gray button-down shirt, which he wore with baggy light-washed denim jeans.

P.C: PEOPLE
P.C: PEOPLE

Notably, the recent outing came after the couple enjoyed a dinner date in Park City, Utah, earlier this month.

In a video shared by DeuxMoi on March 10, Travis Kelce was seen holding the car door open for Taylor Swift before getting in himself.

Prior to their outing, the Lover singer and the Kansas City Chief tight-end had not been spotted out and about for a month after Kelce's team faced a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 after the Blank Space singer attended NFL games.

'Snow White' actor breaks silence on Disney’s handling of remake controversy
'Snow White' actor breaks silence on Disney’s handling of remake controversy
Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch
Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch
Princess Kate, Prince William reignite friendly rivalry in rare joint appearance
Princess Kate, Prince William reignite friendly rivalry in rare joint appearance
Boost your brain power with these five 'quick' morning exercises
Boost your brain power with these five 'quick' morning exercises
'Snow White' actor breaks silence on Disney’s handling of remake controversy
'Snow White' actor breaks silence on Disney’s handling of remake controversy
Jonathan Majors gets candid about his painful past in heartfelt confession
Jonathan Majors gets candid about his painful past in heartfelt confession
Jennifer Garner meets beau John Miller amid Ben Affleck reunion
Jennifer Garner meets beau John Miller amid Ben Affleck reunion
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt confession for Rihanna after lawsuit victory
A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt confession for Rihanna after lawsuit victory
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy cosy date night in New York City
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy cosy date night in New York City
South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok land in trouble after tax evasion allegation
South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok land in trouble after tax evasion allegation
Bella Hadid gives huge shoutout to Donatella after she exits Versace
Bella Hadid gives huge shoutout to Donatella after she exits Versace
Cardi B breaks silence after ex Offset demands joint custody for kids
Cardi B breaks silence after ex Offset demands joint custody for kids
'Ted Lasso' to return for season 4 as Jason Sudeikis teases surprising plot
'Ted Lasso' to return for season 4 as Jason Sudeikis teases surprising plot