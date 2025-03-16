Entertainment

Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy to spill ‘juicy’ details about their fling in memoir?

Matty Healy is now engaged to a model while Taylor Swift is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy to spill ‘juicy’ details about their fling in memoir?
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy to spill ‘juicy’ details about their fling in memoir?

Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy is reportedly writing a memoir that promises to give fans a glimpse into his life, which may include his brief romance with the Lover singer.

The 1975 frontman and Swift dated briefly in 2023, and she appeared to reference their short-lived fling on her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

Now, according to sources, Healy is writing a book, titled, Words, which will be a collection of lyrical poems and short stories that will offer a unique insight into his life as a boy band frontman, as per The Sun.

“Matty is likely to pen lyrical poems and short stories rather than a bog-standard tell-all book - that is fitting with his creative style,” the insider revealed.

They went on to share, “But anything he does reveal will be juicy.”

Healy is also believed to be getting “everything off his chest” about his turbulent relationship with Swift as his band are currently working on their sixth album but fans may have to listen carefully to the lyrics to get the full scoop.

“Everyone at the studio thought this was about Healy’s fling with Swift and their fleeting romance,” the source added.

Matty Healy is currently engaged to model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel.

While, Taylor Swift is dating her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Prince William 'takes on' new role after close pal makes baby announcement
Prince William 'takes on' new role after close pal makes baby announcement
Norwegian Royals cheer on ‘world’s elite’ at Holmenkollen sports festival
Norwegian Royals cheer on ‘world’s elite’ at Holmenkollen sports festival
Google improves ‘Find My Device’ app with real-time people tracking feature
Google improves ‘Find My Device’ app with real-time people tracking feature
Buckingham Palace sets records straight on Prince Andrew’s status in Royal family
Buckingham Palace sets records straight on Prince Andrew’s status in Royal family
Reese Witherspoon gets candid about her parenting journey: 'my heart'
Reese Witherspoon gets candid about her parenting journey: 'my heart'
Camila Cabello gets cozy with new beau Henry during PDA-filled Rome getaway
Camila Cabello gets cozy with new beau Henry during PDA-filled Rome getaway
Kanye West takes aim at Kim Kardashian with new Sean 'Diddy' Combs song
Kanye West takes aim at Kim Kardashian with new Sean 'Diddy' Combs song
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reunite for another night out in London
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reunite for another night out in London
Ben Affleck enjoys family outing after cozy Jennifer Garner moment
Ben Affleck enjoys family outing after cozy Jennifer Garner moment
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romantic date night snaps revealed: See Photos
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romantic date night snaps revealed: See Photos
'Snow White' actor breaks silence on Disney’s handling of remake controversy
'Snow White' actor breaks silence on Disney’s handling of remake controversy
Jonathan Majors gets candid about his painful past in heartfelt confession
Jonathan Majors gets candid about his painful past in heartfelt confession
Jennifer Garner meets beau John Miller amid Ben Affleck reunion
Jennifer Garner meets beau John Miller amid Ben Affleck reunion
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt confession for Rihanna after lawsuit victory
A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt confession for Rihanna after lawsuit victory