Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy to spill ‘juicy’ details about their fling in memoir?

Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy is reportedly writing a memoir that promises to give fans a glimpse into his life, which may include his brief romance with the Lover singer.
The 1975 frontman and Swift dated briefly in 2023, and she appeared to reference their short-lived fling on her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.
Now, according to sources, Healy is writing a book, titled, Words, which will be a collection of lyrical poems and short stories that will offer a unique insight into his life as a boy band frontman, as per The Sun.
“Matty is likely to pen lyrical poems and short stories rather than a bog-standard tell-all book - that is fitting with his creative style,” the insider revealed.
They went on to share, “But anything he does reveal will be juicy.”
Healy is also believed to be getting “everything off his chest” about his turbulent relationship with Swift as his band are currently working on their sixth album but fans may have to listen carefully to the lyrics to get the full scoop.
“Everyone at the studio thought this was about Healy’s fling with Swift and their fleeting romance,” the source added.
Matty Healy is currently engaged to model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel.
While, Taylor Swift is dating her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce.