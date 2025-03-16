Sports

Mortal Kombat leak uncovers unexpected crossover

Mortal Kombat and Rocket League crossover could also make their way into the current season of Fortnite

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Mortal Kombat has long been at the forefront of fighting games, and a new leak indicates that the franchise could soon make its way into the Rocket League arena.

Mortal Kombat recently collaborated with Fortnite to bring the iconic Sub-Zero to Epic Games’ battle royale title. Currently, it seems that Warner Bros and Nether Realm could be working to explore other avenues to promote the long-running franchise.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the notable leaker SamLeakss claimed that Mortal Kombat could be making a surprise appearance in Rocket League.

While the post doesn’t detail what the crossover will entail, it does suggest that it will happen sometime soon.

Additionally, the post indicated that items from the Mortal Kombat and Rocket League crossover could also make their way into the current season of Fortnite.

According to the available information, the TMNT Party Wagon is expected to be integrated as a playable vehicle in both titles.

The Party Wagon is said to have been created by Epic Games and will include a red edit style with special ooze cosmetics.

Mortal Kombat isn’t well known for its wide range of vehicles, so players can only expect how the partnership with Rocket League will play out.

Currently, players can enjoy Season 18 of Rocket League, which is underway across all available platforms.

