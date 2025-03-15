Sports

'Silent Hill f' unveils new updates of story, setting, gameplay, and more

'Silent Hill' f is set to be first new launch in iconic horror gaming franchise and expectations are incredibly high

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
Silent Hill f unveils new updates of story, setting, gameplay, and more
Silent Hill f unveils new updates of story, setting, gameplay, and more

Konami has officially confirmed a chunk of details about the next mainline game in the franchise, Silent Hill f, including the game's Japanese setting, leading female character, and central story themes.

Konami on Friday, March 14, 2025, shared that Silent Hill f will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Interested players can now take a deeper dive into what to expect from this new entry in the Silent Hill series.

During the May 13 Silent Hill Transmission, Konami displayed a brand-new reveal trailer for Silent Hill f and provided a closer look at the behind-the-scenes development process with numerous key creatives.

Related: Star Wars — Hunters to end its service later this year

According to the developer, Silent Hill f takes place in a fictional city called Ebisugaoka, which was inspired by Kanayama, Geru in Japan's Gifu Prefecture, and serves as the hometown of protagonist Hinako. 

Combining the classic psychological horrors of the Silent Hill franchise with an unexpected Japanese setting, Silent Hill f aims to bring the core elements of Silent Hill to players in a new way.

Related: PS Plus Game Catalog adds new titles to target wider audience

To note, Silent Hill f is set to be the first new launch in the iconic horror gaming franchise since 2012, and expectations are incredibly high. 

A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
Mirra Andreeva: 1st teen to reach Indian Wells finals after over two decades
Mirra Andreeva: 1st teen to reach Indian Wells finals after over two decades
Star Wars: Hunters to end its service later this year
Star Wars: Hunters to end its service later this year
Cristiano Ronaldo wins another battle as Al-Nassr secures 3-1 victory
Cristiano Ronaldo wins another battle as Al-Nassr secures 3-1 victory
FP3 witnesses Oscar Piastri on top as Oliver Bearman faces another crash
FP3 witnesses Oscar Piastri on top as Oliver Bearman faces another crash
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand
Rafael Nadal reveals 'biggest' difference between Federer, Djokovic
Rafael Nadal reveals 'biggest' difference between Federer, Djokovic
Jack Draper sets exciting showdown with Alcaraz after win over Shelton
Jack Draper sets exciting showdown with Alcaraz after win over Shelton
F1 practice in Australia: FP1, FP2 results as rookie driver suffers huge crash
F1 practice in Australia: FP1, FP2 results as rookie driver suffers huge crash
Is Tiger Woods dating Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump?
Is Tiger Woods dating Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump?
Lewis Hamilton praises Brad Pitt's 'impressive' driving in F1 movie
Lewis Hamilton praises Brad Pitt's 'impressive' driving in F1 movie
Prince William joins Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT debate
Prince William joins Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT debate