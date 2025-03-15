'Silent Hill f' unveils new updates of story, setting, gameplay, and more

Konami has officially confirmed a chunk of details about the next mainline game in the franchise, Silent Hill f, including the game's Japanese setting, leading female character, and central story themes.
Konami on Friday, March 14, 2025, shared that Silent Hill f will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Interested players can now take a deeper dive into what to expect from this new entry in the Silent Hill series.
During the May 13 Silent Hill Transmission, Konami displayed a brand-new reveal trailer for Silent Hill f and provided a closer look at the behind-the-scenes development process with numerous key creatives.
According to the developer, Silent Hill f takes place in a fictional city called Ebisugaoka, which was inspired by Kanayama, Geru in Japan's Gifu Prefecture, and serves as the hometown of protagonist Hinako.
Combining the classic psychological horrors of the Silent Hill franchise with an unexpected Japanese setting, Silent Hill f aims to bring the core elements of Silent Hill to players in a new way.
To note, Silent Hill f is set to be the first new launch in the iconic horror gaming franchise since 2012, and expectations are incredibly high.