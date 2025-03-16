Sports

Microsoft announces Copilot for Gaming to improve Xbox in-game assistance

  • March 16, 2025
Microsoft is preparing to launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Copilot for Gaming for Xbox gamers.

In a blog post, the Redmond, Washington-based company said that its upcoming assistant will save gamers' time by helping them find tutorials and other in-game assistance.

Xbox Corporate Vice President of Gaming AI, Fatima Kardar noted that Copilot for Gaming is an AI-powered assistant designed to help players set up games on their Xbox, recommend new titles, provide in-game assistance, or making social connections.

“It will offer gamers a tailored experience, based on their preferences and habits,” Kardar said.

With the upcoming Copilot for Gaming feature, gamers will be able to use natural language commands — such as "I want to get back into Age of Empires, can you install it?" — and the assistant will start downloading the game.

Source: Microsoft/Xbox

Once released, Copilot for Gaming will offer contextual assistance when a gamer needs help, based on what they're doing at the time.

“It's not just about AI showing up to help you, it's about AI showing up at the right moment. We really have to think about the experience we've built, it cannot be intrusive,” Kardar said.

Gamers will have control over how the AI assistant works, and the feature will be optional. 

Microsoft said the feature will initially be available on smartphones, while Xbox Insiders will receive early access to Copilot for Gaming.

