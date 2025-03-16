A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud

A$AP Rocky took the stage in the most unconventional way at Rolling Loud Los Angeles!
As per TMZ, the Sundress rapper thrilled his fans as he soared in from the skies, performing live from a helicopter.
On Saturday, Rocky garnered wide attention from the crowd as he made a grand entrance, standing atop a helicopter hovering high above the festival grounds at Hollywood Park.
During his performance Rihanna’s partner sang his unreleased song, Stole Ya Flow from his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb.
Notably, the Diamond singer also marked her attendance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles.
She made a bold fashion statement in a sheer lace skirt that flaunted her curves as she arrived to support A$AP Rocky’s electrifying performance.
The mother of two donned a blue jacket, paired with a bold navy skirt featuring a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs.
Rihanna accessorized her look with black heeled sandals and a chunky silver chain necklace.
A$AP Rocky’s captivating performance came after the Everyday rapper got a not guilty verdict in a recent court case as he was found not guilty of shooting a former friend.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a relationship since 2020.