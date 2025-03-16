Entertainment

A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud

Rihanna also marked her attendance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud

A$AP Rocky took the stage in the most unconventional way at Rolling Loud Los Angeles!

As per TMZ, the Sundress rapper thrilled his fans as he soared in from the skies, performing live from a helicopter.

On Saturday, Rocky garnered wide attention from the crowd as he made a grand entrance, standing atop a helicopter hovering high above the festival grounds at Hollywood Park.

During his performance Rihanna’s partner sang his unreleased song, Stole Ya Flow from his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb.

Related: A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt confession for Rihanna after lawsuit victory

Notably, the Diamond singer also marked her attendance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles.

She made a bold fashion statement in a sheer lace skirt that flaunted her curves as she arrived to support A$AP Rocky’s electrifying performance.

The mother of two donned a blue jacket, paired with a bold navy skirt featuring a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs.

Rihanna accessorized her look with black heeled sandals and a chunky silver chain necklace.

A$AP Rocky’s captivating performance came after the Everyday rapper got a not guilty verdict in a recent court case as he was found not guilty of shooting a former friend.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a relationship since 2020.

A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg
Dua Lipa makes big announcement amid Callum Turner wedding plans
Dua Lipa makes big announcement amid Callum Turner wedding plans
Jennifer Garner turns fans’ dream into reality with once-in-a-lifetime offer
Jennifer Garner turns fans’ dream into reality with once-in-a-lifetime offer
Kanye West raises eyebrows with mystery girl amid Bianca Censori split rumors
Kanye West raises eyebrows with mystery girl amid Bianca Censori split rumors
Kim Kardashian vows to take Kanye West’s new song ‘down’ featuring North, Diddy
Kim Kardashian vows to take Kanye West’s new song ‘down’ featuring North, Diddy
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set couple goals ahead of new film release
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set couple goals ahead of new film release
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Travis Kelce on 'New Heights' podcast
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Travis Kelce on 'New Heights' podcast
Jenna Ortega slams MCU for her disastrous debut in ‘Iron Man 3’
Jenna Ortega slams MCU for her disastrous debut in ‘Iron Man 3’
Celine Dion shares heartfelt reminder on Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day
Celine Dion shares heartfelt reminder on Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler debunk feud rumours at 'Snow White' premiere
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler debunk feud rumours at 'Snow White' premiere
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy to spill ‘juicy’ details about their fling in memoir?
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy to spill ‘juicy’ details about their fling in memoir?
Reese Witherspoon gets candid about her parenting journey: 'my heart'
Reese Witherspoon gets candid about her parenting journey: 'my heart'