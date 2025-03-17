Entertainment

Ed Sheeran debuts new song during live performance in New Orleans

Ed Sheeran is currently working to release his eighth studio album 'Play'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025

Ed Sheeran debuts new song at New Orleans' French Quarter  

Ed Sheeran surprised fans with a brand new song during the live show in French Quarter, New Orleans.  

The Shape of You hitmaker attended the city's historical Neighborhood French Quarter on Saturday, March 15.

Sheeran was accompanied by a popular boyband, The Soul Rebels, for his live performance.

The 34-year-old Grammy-winning artist shocked fans when he began singing his new single track, Azizam.

After singing a few lyrics, the critically known musician addressed the crowd, informing them that this was the first time he had performed the song.

"We’re gonna do one song here – we’re filming a bit of content – and then we’re going to do a parade and walk down and play some songs if you want to come with us," Sheeran told the seated crowd.

He further noted that the song will be released in a couple of weeks, saying, "I’ve got a new song coming in a couple weeks that no one’s heard. This will be the first time it’s ever been played live."

According to media reports, Ed Sheeran is expected to launch his eighth studio album Play in 2025.

The singer last released his studio album Autumn in 2023.   

