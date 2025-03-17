Royal

Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to USA after stepping back from their royal titles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry 

Meghan Markle recently reflected on her lifestyle after giving up on her royal title alongside husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex made rare comments about balancing her life as a public figure while embracing a private lifestyle, especially after moving to the United States of America from the United Kingdom.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Meghan talked about her close pals and the current life that she has been spending with Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"I have a couple of girlfriends up here these are stay-at-home moms and working women with normal jobs, not in the public eye," the mother-of-two noted.

She additionally stated that she is now focusing on her fitness and has even joined yoga classes, saying, "I go to group classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, ‘Hi!"

The 43-year-old British Royal Family member confessed she loved being in the USA which she had been "missing" for long. 

"I mean, that’s part of how you connect. I love it. It’s the best, I had missed it. It’s awesome," the former actress admitted.

For those unaware, Meghan and Harry stepped back from their roles as working royals back in 2020, due to internal family tensions. 

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, moved to Montecito, California, shortly after quitting their noble titles.  

According to media outlets, they stepped down as senior royals after Buckingham Palace stopped them developing their SussexRoyal brand.

However, after Harry and Meghan's bold decision, late Queen Elizabeth II asked them not to use their His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles. 

Meghan Markle's this interview came after a US federal judge has ruled that Prince Harry's visa records must be made public by March 18, 2025. 

