Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively secures huge legal victory in lawsuit against 'It Ends with Us' co-star Justin Baldoni

  by Web Desk
  March 14, 2025
Blake Lively and her legal team have secured a major court victory in their favour in the lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

On Thursday, March 13, Judge Lewis Liman granted the Gossip Girl alum’s request to keep some information private, in legal terms it is known as “attorneys eyes only.”

The Age of Adaline starlet was not comfortable with her sensitive information being made public during the ongoing lawsuit.

As per Variety, the judge noted, “These cases involve both business competitors and allegations of sexual harm. Discovery will necessarily include confidential and sensitive business and personal information. The risk of disclosure is great.”

Blake’s representative shared, “Today, the Court rejected the Wayfarer Parties’ objections and entered the protections needed to ensure the free flow of discovery material without any risk of witness intimidation or harm to any individual’s security.”

The statement further read, “With this order in place, Ms. Lively will move forward in the discovery process to obtain even more of the evidence that will prove her claims in Court.”

Notably, Justin‘s lawyers are okay with keeping sensitive information private, however, they did want the ability to share with clients.

For those unversed, Blake has sued Justin for sexual harassment and for retaliation on the set of It Ends with Us, while the America director has sued her and her husband Ryan Reynolds for defamation.

