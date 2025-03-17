Kate Middleton congratulates Jack Draper on Indian Wells win: ‘Well done’

Kate Middleton is filled with pride as Jack Draper claims biggest victory of career!
The 23-years-old British tennis player beat Holger Rune on Sunday to win the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells, a result that will see him move up to a ranking of seventh in the world
Now, the Princess of Wales, who is a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, took to her official X account to congratulate Jack on his big win.
“Congratulations, Jack. A Fantastic performance. Well Done. C,” the future queen wrote in caption, which was signed off with her initial C.
Jack defeated Rune in straight sets in just 68 minutes to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title in the tournament held in California, backing up his victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.
“I feel like I deserve it in all honesty. The amount of adversity I've been through, the amount of sacrifices, the amount of time that all the people around me have put into and the hard work,” Jack told Sky Sports.
He further added, “It's an emotional feeling to know how much you've gone through and put in and to be here now and to say that I'm gonna be No 7 in the world tomorrow. Honestly it means… I can't tell you how much that means.”
Kate Middleton’s heartfelt note for Jack Dapper comes a day after she attended Six Nations rugby match alongside Prince William.
