Royal

Kate Middleton congratulates Jack Draper on Indian Wells win: ‘Well done’

Kate Midleton has been the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Kate Middleton congratulates Jack Draper on Indian Wells win: ‘Well done’
Kate Middleton congratulates Jack Draper on Indian Wells win: ‘Well done’

Kate Middleton is filled with pride as Jack Draper claims biggest victory of career!

The 23-years-old British tennis player beat Holger Rune on Sunday to win the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells, a result that will see him move up to a ranking of seventh in the world

Now, the Princess of Wales, who is a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, took to her official X account to congratulate Jack on his big win.

“Congratulations, Jack. A Fantastic performance. Well Done. C,” the future queen wrote in caption, which was signed off with her initial C.

Related: Kate Middleton: Golden hand gilding future of British monarchy

Kate Middleton congratulates Jack Draper on Indian Wells win: ‘Well done’

Jack defeated Rune in straight sets in just 68 minutes to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title in the tournament held in California, backing up his victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

“I feel like I deserve it in all honesty. The amount of adversity I've been through, the amount of sacrifices, the amount of time that all the people around me have put into and the hard work,” Jack told Sky Sports.

He further added, “It's an emotional feeling to know how much you've gone through and put in and to be here now and to say that I'm gonna be No 7 in the world tomorrow. Honestly it means… I can't tell you how much that means.”

Kate Middleton’s heartfelt note for Jack Dapper comes a day after she attended Six Nations rugby match alongside Prince William.

Related: Princess Kate, Prince William reignite friendly rivalry in rare joint appearance

Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league
Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league
Samsung rolls out Game Booster+ app in Korea with controller key remapping
Samsung rolls out Game Booster+ app in Korea with controller key remapping
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
Princess Anne attends major event after heartbreaking setback in France
Princess Anne attends major event after heartbreaking setback in France
Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series
Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series
King Abdullah embarks on working visits to Italy and France
King Abdullah embarks on working visits to Italy and France
Sarah Ferguson shares personal update after William's brutal decision for Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares personal update after William's brutal decision for Andrew
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry
King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate Three-cushion World Cup winners’ triumph
King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate Three-cushion World Cup winners’ triumph
Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar
Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar
Queen Camilla takes firm stands on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims
Queen Camilla takes firm stands on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement
Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance