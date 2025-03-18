Royal

King Felipe attends major event after working day at Zarzuela Palace

Spain’s King Felipe VI visited the Bank of Spain headquarters for a special ceremony

King Felipe presented the 2024 King of Spain Economics Prize.

In a new update shared by the Spanish Royal Family on Monday, March 17, it was reported that the Monarch visited the Bank of Spain headquarters to award the special prize.

“The King presents the "2024 King of Spain Economics Prize" to Roberto Serrano, Harrison S. Kravis Professor at Brown University (United States), at the headquarters of the Bank of Spain,” the Palace captioned.

In the statement, the Royals shared that as per the jury, Serrano was worthy of the recognition for his “brilliant academic and research career and for being an example of merit and personal effort for the benefit of the community."

They went on to share that among his significant contributions as a researcher, many are focused on exploring the non-cooperative foundations of Cooperative Game Theory.

It was also noted that he has penned over 80 articles in high-impact academic journals on Economics, Game Theory, Operations Research, and Applied Mathematics.

However, what makes it all more special and astonishing is the fact that Roberto Serrano achieved these milestones despite losing his vision completely.

“Roberto Serrano has also achieved all these achievements by overcoming enormous difficulties. As a teenager, he was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, which caused him to gradually lose his sight until he lost it completely a few years later. He is also a unique example of merit and personal effort for the benefit of the community,” the caption stated.

Moreover, King Felipe’s latest appearance comes just a few days after he had a working day at Zarzuela Palace during which he had meetings with José Luis Temes, National Music Award 2008 winner, and the new rectoral team of the Polytechnic University of Madrid.

