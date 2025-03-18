Royal

Prince William’s cousin announces ‘delightful’ life update

Late Princess Margaret’s 28-year-old grandson and Prince William’s cousin shares big life update

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
Prince William’s cousin announces ‘delightful’ life update
Prince William’s cousin announces ‘delightful’ life update

Late Princess Margaret’s 28-year-old grandson and Prince William’s cousin, Samuel Chatto, has shared his delightful life update.

Taking to his Instagram account, Chatto made an exciting announcement about his upcoming art exhibition in Japan.

"I’m delighted to announce my upcoming exhibition with @sokyo_gallery in Kyoto," he wrote in the caption.

Chatto continued, "The works shown came out of a residency I did with the gallery last year, along with more recent works wood fired at my studio in West Sussex."

Related: Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles amid cancer treatment


“These works respond to the idea of ‘Interior and Exterior,’ balance and flow, they are also influenced by landscapes and tea culture in Britain and Japan. Made with porcelain and local clays from Japan and Sussex,” he added.

Chatto, is the son of Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto and the eldest of Princess Margaret's grandchildren.

He brought up in Kensington, London, and was sent to Eton College when he was 11 years old just like his brother Arthur and cousins, Princes William and Harry.

Samuel Chatto graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA in History of Art in 2018, and in 2019, he joined the Royal Drawing School.

Related: Prince William issues heartbreaking message on John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway’s death

King Charles shares rare details about Italy tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles shares rare details about Italy tour with Queen Camilla
Prince William issues heartbreaking message on John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway’s death
Prince William issues heartbreaking message on John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway’s death
Queen Mary returns to Royal duties with smile after brief illness
Queen Mary returns to Royal duties with smile after brief illness
Meghan Markle joins Royal Family in St. Patrick's Day celebrations: Watch
Meghan Markle joins Royal Family in St. Patrick's Day celebrations: Watch
King Felipe attends major event after working day at Zarzuela Palace
King Felipe attends major event after working day at Zarzuela Palace
Queen Rania makes striking appearance in Madaba for special event
Queen Rania makes striking appearance in Madaba for special event
Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles amid cancer treatment
Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton shares special video after making history at St. Patrick's Day
Kate Middleton shares special video after making history at St. Patrick's Day
Princess Kate reveals key details about new trip with kids at major event
Princess Kate reveals key details about new trip with kids at major event
King Charles breaks silence after bombshell meeting with Mark Carney
King Charles breaks silence after bombshell meeting with Mark Carney
Kate Middleton breaks silence on Prince William’s beard at St. Patrick's parade
Kate Middleton breaks silence on Prince William’s beard at St. Patrick's parade
King Charles celebrates Princess Kate’s return to St Patrick’s Day Parade
King Charles celebrates Princess Kate’s return to St Patrick’s Day Parade