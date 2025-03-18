Prince William’s cousin announces ‘delightful’ life update

Late Princess Margaret’s 28-year-old grandson and Prince William’s cousin, Samuel Chatto, has shared his delightful life update.
Taking to his Instagram account, Chatto made an exciting announcement about his upcoming art exhibition in Japan.
"I’m delighted to announce my upcoming exhibition with @sokyo_gallery in Kyoto," he wrote in the caption.
Chatto continued, "The works shown came out of a residency I did with the gallery last year, along with more recent works wood fired at my studio in West Sussex."
“These works respond to the idea of ‘Interior and Exterior,’ balance and flow, they are also influenced by landscapes and tea culture in Britain and Japan. Made with porcelain and local clays from Japan and Sussex,” he added.
Chatto, is the son of Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto and the eldest of Princess Margaret's grandchildren.
He brought up in Kensington, London, and was sent to Eton College when he was 11 years old just like his brother Arthur and cousins, Princes William and Harry.
Samuel Chatto graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA in History of Art in 2018, and in 2019, he joined the Royal Drawing School.
