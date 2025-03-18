Prince William issues heartbreaking message on John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway’s death

Prince William is “sad” to hear about John “Paddy” Hemingway!
On Tuesday, March 18, the Prince of Wales took to the Story of his and Kate Middleton’s joint-Instagram handle to express sorrow on the passing of Irish Royal Air Force fighter pilot.
“I was sad to hear about the passing of John 'Paddy' Hemingway this morning, the last of ‘The Few,’” penned William.
He continued, “We owe so much to Paddy and his generation for our freedoms today. Their bravery and sacrifice will always be remembered. We shall never forget them.”
The message concluded with “W”, which is Prince William’s initial.
Hemingway contributed his outstanding services during the Second World War in the Battle of Dunkri, the Battle of Britain, the Allied invasion of Italy and the Invasion of Normandy.