India sets curfew amid destruction threats to 17th century Muslim ruler's tomb

Tension between the Muslim and Hindu nationalist groups reaches all time high in Maharashtra state

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
Indian authorities have imposed a curfew for an indefinite period amid demands to destroy the tomb of a 17th-century Muslim Mughal ruler.

As reported by Associated Press, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, restrictions were imposed on the Nagpur city after a clash between the two religion groups broke out a day prior.

Lawmaker Chandrashekhar Bawankule revealed around 34 police officers and five civilians were injured with the protest also damaging several houses and vehicles.

Devendra Fadnavis, state's top elected official said that the violence started after "rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt," referring to the Quran.

As the protest took a sharp turn when the Hindu nationalists demanded the destruction of almost 300 years tomb.

Aurangzeb's tomb is in Chhatrapati Sambhaiji Nagar city, around 500 kilometres from Nagpur, the city, which was previously called Aurangabad, after the Mughal ruler.

The Mughal ruler is not well-liked among India's Hindu nationalists, who accuse him of oppressing Hindus during his rule in the 17th century, which many historians claimed remains far from the truth.

Notably, last year Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a controversial temple at the site of a mosque in Ayodhya city.

The 16th century Babri mosque was demolished in 1992 by Hindu mobs who believe Ram, one of Hinduism deity, was born at the exact spot.

