King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome from President Ruto in Kenya

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have begun their Kenya visit.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, March 18, the Dutch Royal Family reported that the Monarch and the Queen have officially started their state visit to Kenya.
In the shared update, the Palace revealed that the Royal Couple was received by President William Ruto and his wife, Rachel Ruto, at the State House Nairobi, which is the official residence and office of the president.
The post also featured a video in which King Willem-Alexander can be seen walking a red carpet, which was followed by a parade to welcome the Monarch.
It also showcased a clip in which the Royal Couple and the President Couple were seen smilingly posing for the cameras.
After the warm welcome ceremony, the Royal Couple and the accompanying Dutch ministers also signed some cooperation agreements in the areas of trade, water, agriculture, and tourism, with Kenya.
“We believe in the future of Kenya. It is the Kenyans themselves who determine their path to the future. With an average age of 20 years, Kenya is very fortunate to be able to use the ideas and energy of millions of young people,” stated King Willem-Alexander in his speech.
He added, “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to discuss the concerns that exist. Later this morning, we will meet a number of young Kenyans at the ambassador's residence to hear how they view developments.”
The high-stakes state visit is set to conclude on Thursday, March 20, 2025.