Royal

King Willem, Queen Máxima to strengthen ties with Kenya in upcoming visit

The Dutch Royal Couple, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, announce upcoming state visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are gearing up to visit Kenya!

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Monday, March 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands shared a joint-post with the Royal Family in which they updated about the Royal Couple’s upcoming state visit.

“This week, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will be paying a state visit to Kenya. Minister Caspar Veldkamp of Foreign Affairs will accompany the Royal Couple. Minister Reinette Klever for Foreign Trade and Development Aid and Minister Ruben Brekelmans of Defence will also be present at several programme components,” shared the Ministry.

In the caption, the foreign ministry officials reflected on the importance of partnership with Kenya, and emphasized how both countries have so much in common, including trade, regional hubs, and ports.

It was also shared that during the forthcoming visit, the Netherlands will keep the focus on mutual interests, valuing open dialogue and a strong relationship as it always does.

“The state visit will take place from Tuesday 18 to Thursday 20 March 2025,” the caption added.

In the post, a long string of images was also shared in which the Dutch officials stressed on common points of Kenya and the Netherlands.

One of the snaps also stated that both countries “go as equal partners,” adding that they openly discuss themes such as human rights, good governance, and the rule of law.

It was also noted that through constructive dialogues, both Kenya and the Netherlands strengthen mutual understanding and work together on shared challenges.

