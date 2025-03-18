Entertainment

Shakira shares emotional video message after hitting major milestone

Shakira concludes two electrifying concerts in Guadalajara, Mexico on March 17, 2026

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 18, 2025
Shakira has shared a heartwarming message as she conceded two shows in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Waka Waka singer took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to her “incredible” fans for her successful concerts.

She posted a video from the concert in which she can be seen singing her heart out.

The caption of the post read, “Thank you, Guadalajara!! It was incredible!! Two nights of singing with me from the beginning to the end!!! I love you so much! #LMYNLWorldTour”





In another video Shakira shared her exercise routine before taking on the stage.

She noted, “As if the show wasn't enough exercise! That's how I start my day! See you in a few hours for our second night in Guadalajara! #LMYNLWorldTour.”

Shakira’s concerts in Guadalajara, Mexico, comes after she achieved a huge milestone last week.

As per her announcement, the renowned singer “broke records” by performing in front of 120,000 people.

To note, Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will conclude on June 30, 2025.

