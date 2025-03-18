Entertainment

Nick Jonas shares sweet ‘girl dad’ moment with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter after four years of their marriage through surrogacy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
Nick Jonas gave fans an adorable peek into his "girl dad life," sporting his daughter Malti Marie’s cute hair clips.

The Jumanji star took to his Instagram account to share an adorable selfie, featuring a cute moment with his daughter whom she shares with Priyanka Chopra.

In a sweet snap, Jonas donned multiple cute hair clips of his daughter, Malti Marie.

He wore a misty blue bow clip, while floral clips are tied on each side of his head.

In the background, a bunch of pink and silver balloons can be seen.


Jonas added love in his post by captioning it, “Girl dad life.”

Soon after the father of one shared a post, the fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on the couple.

One fan wrote, “Oh so patient and kind she will adore you forever.”

Another noted, “Looks so good on you.”

The third commented, “Pookie dad."

To note, the Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra tied a knot to Nick Jonas for over seven years.

The couple married in 2018 and they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas, on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy.

