Royal

King Charles, Meghan Markle to compete for spotlight after big announcement

Queen Camilla and King Charles III might face a Royal Family clash after their trip announcement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025


Queen Camilla and King Charles will reportedly compete with Meghan Markle to stay in media spotlight after Buckingham Palace’s new announcement.

The Royal Family shared that the royal couple will will visit the Holy See and the Republic of Italy from 7th to 10th April 2025.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex will debut her new podcast on April 8, coincidentally the same week Charles and Camilla will undertake a state visit to Italy.

A report from GB News read, “This timing means the royals may once again find themselves competing for media attention. It marks the latest occasion where the Sussexes' business ventures have overlapped with significant royal events.”

As per the media outlet, Meghan’s pattern has become familiar to the members of the Royal Family since she and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals in January 2020.

Her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, is dedicated to empower women in business. I will be launched in collaboration with Lemonada Media.

Meghan shared the new venture on Instagram last week.

The statement read, “I’m so excited to share something I’ve been working on: Confessions of a Female Founder, my new podcast with @lemonadamedia! I’ve been having honest conversations with incredible women who’ve turned their dreams into reality and transformed small ideas into hugely successful businesses.”

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show With Love, Meghan has been renewed for a second season.

