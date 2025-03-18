Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt update after King Charles major announcement

Princess Eugenie shared a heartfelt update following King Charles' major announcement.
The Princess of York took to her Instagram stories section to share an important update about her day.
She wrote a caption over a shared image, "I've been to see some incredible exhibitions recently."
Eugenie added, daughter of Prince Andrew added: "This was Jake Grewal at @sudiovoltairelondon."
Notably the post came after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to travel to Italy, despite Pope Francis' ongoing health woes.
On Tuesday, the official statement was released, the palace spokesman said, "On Tuesday 8th and clearly subject to Pope Francis' health, their Majesties will visit the Holy See to join Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee, held traditionally once every 25 years.
They continued, "The Jubilee is a special year for the Catholic Church, a year of reconciliation, prayer and walking together as pilgrims of hope, which is the Jubilee's theme."
"The King and Queen will have an audience with Pope Francis and their Majesties will also attend a service in the Sistine Chapel focused on the theme of care for creation, reflecting Pope Francis's and His Majesty's longstanding commitment to Nature," the spokesperson added.
King Charles will become the first British monarch to address a joint session of the Italian Parliament during his visit to Italy.