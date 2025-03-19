Royal

Prince Harry suffers legal setback as his visa documents are RELEASED

Prince Harry lands in big trouble as his US visa documents have finally been unsealed to the public

  • March 19, 2025
Prince Harry has faced a huge blow as his his US visa documents have finally been unsealed to the public.

As per GB News, the court documents read, "Plaintiffs allege that the records should be disclosed as public confidence in the government would suffer or to establish whether the Duke was granted preferential treatment.”

Judge Carl Nichols ruled that the redacted documents of the Duke of Sussex should be made public by Tuesday.

“This speculation by Plaintiffs does not point to any evidence of government misconduct," it continued.

The statement continued, "The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1103 and applicable rules and regulation."

A conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, has been seeking the release of the documents after Harry publicly admitted to using drugs in his memoir Spare and Netflix show.

According to the foundation, King Charles youngest son hid his past use of drugs, which should have disqualified him from obtaining a US visa.

By the end of Tuesday, the US government is required to publish previously unseen papers concerning Prince Harry's immigration situation.

