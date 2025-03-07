Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary share big surprise ahead of Isabella’s birthday

Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary have made an exciting announcement before Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday

  • March 07, 2025
King Frederik and Queen Mary have announced a special surprise for the young people of Denmark.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Danish Royal Family on Friday, March 7, the King and Queen of Denmark shared a big surprise for the country’s young people as they begin planning to celebrate their daughter, Princess Isabella’s milestone 18th birthday.

In the second slide of the post, an image was shared featuring the huge announcement that read, “On the occasion of Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella's 18th birthday, the Royal Palace in collaboration with the Royal Theater invites over 1,000 young people to a birthday performance on 15 April 2025 at the Royal Theater's Gamle Scene in Copenhagen.”

The statement further elaborated that all the young individuals from across Denmark, who are aged between 17 and 24, can enter the draw to get their hands on the tickets to the performance, which will be held on April 15, 2025.

“Registration is open until and including Monday 10 March 2025,” it concluded.

In a previous post, the Danish Royal Family shared a new portrait of the Countess of Monpezat ahead of her birthday, which is on April 21.

Princess Isabella is the second child and the elder daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary, and is second in the line of succession to the Danish throne, after her older brother, Crown Prince Christian.

